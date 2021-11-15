American Legion meeting tonight

Monday, Nov. 15

Greater Bassett meets at 10 a.m. at the Pocahontas Baptist Church.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 meets at 7 p.m. at the Post Home, 129 Creekside Drive in Martinsville.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

City Council will conduct a public meeting on the reversion process from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in council chambers. Any citizen wishing to register to attend a session may do so by contacting Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at town@ci.martinsville.va.us , calling 276-403-5182, or faxing 276-403-5280. Registration must be made by noon the day before each session, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Preference will be given to citizens of the City. All sessions will be televised on MGTV-21 and linked on the City website and social media. The sessions are all in Council Chambers, 55 East Church Street, second floor.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Free community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving food box distribution at 6 p.m. at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road in Ridgeway.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November 19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville.

Saturday, Nov. 20

First Presbyterian of Martinsville located on Patrick Henry Avenue will host a free take-out only breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. under the portico in the back of the church.

Food bank 9-11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main Street in Martinsville.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bassett High School.

Paper crafting from 10-11 a.m. at the IDEA Center. Cost is $15. Register by calling 276-656-5461.

Community Thanksgiving dinner at 11:30 a.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette Street in Martinsville, hosted by Refuge Temple Ministries.

Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. in uptown Martinsville.

Fairystone Volunteer Department raffle drawing, 7 p.m. 6687 Fairystone Park Highway.

Sunday, November 21

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show from 1-5 p.m. at Bassett High School.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Celebrate the holidays with Piedmont Arts as the museum presents Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular—the most highly anticipated event of the holiday season—on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Martinsville High School Auditorium. The concert will be a matinee performance beginning at 3 pm. In the spirit of the holidays, Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby during the symphony’s performance. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $5 for students in grades K–12. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.