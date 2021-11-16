COVID-19 live updates: 21 states see at least 10% jump in daily cases

Tomwang112/iStock

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 764,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 68.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest headlines:

-Pfizer asks FDA for COVID-19 pill authorization

-21 states see at least 10% jump in daily cases

-US sees increase in pediatric cases for 2nd week in a row

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Nov 16, 2:10 pm

Pfizer asks FDA for COVID-19 pill authorization

Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 pill, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

Both Merck and Pfizer are working on pills that appear very effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, according to the companies.

The Merck medication could be FDA authorized, recommended and available by the end of the year. The FDA’s advisory committee is slated to discuss the Merck application on Nov. 30.

Authorization for Pfizer is not expected until early next year.

Nov 16, 1:59 pm

21 states see at least 10% jump in daily cases

The U.S. daily case average has surged to more than 80,000 — a 27% jump in three weeks, according to federal data.

Over the last two weeks, 21 states have seen at least a 10% uptick in daily cases: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Last week marked the first national increase in total hospitalizations in nearly 10 weeks, according to federal data. There are now more than 48,000 patients with COVID-19 currently receiving care, up by about 3,000 patients from a week ago.

Twelve states (and Washington, D.C.) have seen an increase of 10% or more in hospital admissions over the last week: Alaska, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Nov 16, 12:01 pm

DC to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday

Washington, D.C., will lift its indoor mask mandate on Monday.

“Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers will be advised to follow risk-based guidance from DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person’s vaccination status,” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a statement

Private businesses can still require masks.

Masks will still be required in places including public transportation, schools, childcare facilities and nursing homes.

Nov 16, 11:36 am

Times Square reopening to vaccinated revelers for New Year’s Eve

Times Square is reopening this New Year’s Eve after being closed last year due to the pandemic.

Revelers must bring proof of full vaccination and a photo ID.

“This has been a heroic city fighting through COVID. We are turning the corner. We’ve got a lot to celebrate. It’s going to be a big moment in Times Square on New Years Eve,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said, ABC New York station WABC-TV reported.

