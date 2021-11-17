COVID-19 live updates: Moderna asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults

Teka77/iStock

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 766,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 68.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest headlines:

-Moderna asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults

-27 states see at least 10% jump in daily cases

-FDA may issue guidance on boosters for adults as soon as this week

-Pfizer asks FDA for COVID-19 pill authorization

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Nov 17, 2:26 pm

Moderna asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults

Moderna has now asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 booster for all adults.

Pfizer has already asked the FDA to amend its booster authorization to all adults.

The FDA could make an authorization decision by Friday. The CDC also needs to sign off. The CDC’s advisory committee will meet on Friday to discuss new booster recommendations.

Johnson & Johnson boosters are already authorized for everyone 18 and older.

ABC News’ Sony Salzman

Nov 17, 1:24 pm

2.6 million kids to be vaccinated by end of day: White House

Nearly 10% of the 28 million eligible 5- to 11-year-olds will be partially vaccinated by the end of Wednesday, White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said at a White House briefing.

The kids vaccine program has been operational for about 10 days.

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

Nov 17, 12:43 pm

27 states see at least 10% jump in daily cases

The Northeast and Midwest have seen the greatest increase in cases and hospitalizations as the weather gets colder and people head indoors, according to federal data.

Twenty states have reported at least a 10% increase in hospital admissions over the last week: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Twenty-seven states have seen at least a 10% jump in daily cases over the last two weeks: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin.

ABC News’ Arielle Mitropoulos

Nov 17, 12:28 pm

Kansas, Maine offering boosters to all adults

All fully vaccinated adults in Kansas and Maine can now get a booster if it’s been six months since their Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months since their Johnson & Johnson shot, the governors said.

“Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement.

Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said, “Given the high level of COVID-19 transmission occurring in Maine, we want Maine people to be clear that all adults are now eligible for a booster.”

Booster eligibility has been expanded to all adults in several other states, including New York, New Jersey, Arkansas and Colorado.

