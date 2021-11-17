Ellen posts preview of her sit-down with Meghan Markle

Warner Bros./Michael Rozman

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to her chat show, in a sit down that will air Thursday.

In a preview of their visit, Meghan expressed how she felt returning to the Los Angeles Warner Bros. lot on which The Ellen DeGeneres Show is shot, and how the former Suits star used to audition there “all the time.”

In fact, the Duchess joked about her old Ford Explorer that she used to drive while trying to make it as an actor — and how her busted driver’s-side door lock required she used to have to climb in through the trunk.

Clearly, the former Deal or No Deal suitcase model has come a long way. “The security guards here used to say, ‘Break a leg, I hope you get it!’ Markle recalled with a laugh. “So the drive in today was very different.”

