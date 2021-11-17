Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentEllen posts preview of her sit-down with Meghan Markle
NewsEntertainment

Ellen posts preview of her sit-down with Meghan Markle

By staff
0
12
Warner Bros./Michael Rozman

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to her chat show, in a sit down that will air Thursday. 

In a preview of their visit, Meghan expressed how she felt returning to the Los Angeles Warner Bros. lot on which The Ellen DeGeneres Show is shot, and how the former Suits star used to audition there “all the time.”

In fact, the Duchess joked about her old Ford Explorer that she used to drive while trying to make it as an actor — and how her busted driver’s-side door lock required she used to have to climb in through the trunk. 

Clearly, the former Deal or No Deal suitcase model has come a long way. “The security guards here used to say, ‘Break a leg, I hope you get it!’ Markle recalled with a laugh. “So the drive in today was very different.”

Check your local listings for when The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs in your market.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIconic Staples Center changing its name to Crypto.com Arena in reflection of changing times
Next articleFrida Kahlo self-portrait painting sells for record-breaking $34.9 million at auction
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE