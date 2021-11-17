Five ‘violent’ inmates who escaped with Tasers have been captured, authorities say

Georgia Bureau of Investigations

(WARNER ROBINS, Ga.) — A search for five “violent” inmates who were at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail has ended, authorities said.

The Warner Robins Police Department announced via Twitter that its officers along with a fugitive task force from the United States Marshals Service had captured the fifth and final escapee on Tuesday night.

Tyree Montan Jackson, 27; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; Brandon Pooler, 24; Lewis Wendell Evans III, 22; and Tyree Williams Jr., 33, all fled the Pulaski County Jail in Hawkinsville, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

All five inmates have “violent criminal histories,” including two who are charged with murder, the GBI said. They had two Tasers when they escaped and were seen traveling in a stolen white van, according to the GBI.

One of the escapees, Jackson, was captured Sunday. A second inmate, Evans, was taken into custody late Sunday night in Warner Robins, about 100 miles south of Atlanta, the GBI said.

As the search continued for the three other inmates, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to any arrests.

While the last remaining escapee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Warner Robins, it was unclear where and when the other two were captured.

