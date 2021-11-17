(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Danny Coleman, 52, of Martinsville, Virginia, died Saturday, November 13, 2021. Wright Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Frances Martin Cooper, 102, of Martinsville, died Sunday, November 14, 2021. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at Norris Funeral Services. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Cooper family.

Lynda Mae Hardy Dove, 81, of Martinsville, died Sunday, November 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 18. Burial will follow the service at Dove Family Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Dove family.

Robert Harold Eanes, 85, of Glade Valley, N.C., died Friday, November 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thomas Family Funeral Service is in charge.

Doris Gravely, 92, of Martinsville, died Sunday, November 14, 2021. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Shirley Ann Greer, 70, of Bassett, died Sunday, November 14, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 18, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Wood, Goard, Greer Family Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Greer family.

Louise “Sweetie Pie” Marie Kendrick Hankins, 85, of Martinsville, died on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Services will be private. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Hankins family.

Ethel Walton Mahan, 64, of Martinsville, died Monday, November 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 19, at 11 a.m. in the Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service is serving the family.

Mary Ruth Meadors, 95, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, November 11, 2021. Services will be at McKee Stone Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 17, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be private.

Barbara Campbell Murphy, 86, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, from 12 until 1 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. The burial at Overlook Cemetery will be private.

Don Wayne Stoneman, 73, of Ridgeway, died on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at Norris Funeral Services. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 18 at Norris Funeral Services.

Diane Su, 65, of Bassett, died on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Virginia Tyndall, of Martinsville, died Friday, November 13, 2021. Wright Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Judy Young, 74, of Martinsville, died Sunday, November 14, 2021. Wright Funeral is handling arrangements.