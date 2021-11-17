Martinsville, Bassett, and G.W. Danville advance in football playoffs

College football: Woffard is at UNC (5-5) Saturday at 12 noon. UVA (6-4) plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech (5-5) plays at Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

High school football: This Friday #3 Bassett plays at #2 Abingdon in the Region 3D second round playoffs and #5 Martinsville plays at #1 Glenvar in Region 2C. Both games start at 7 p.m.

College basketball: Houston beat the Cavaliers 67-47 Tuesday night and UNC beat Charleston 94-83. St. Francis is at Virginia Tech Thursday at 8 p.m., Coppin State is at UVA on Friday at 7 p.m. and UNC travels to Purdue to play on Saturday at 4 p.m.