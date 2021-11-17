Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeDailiesMartinsville, Bassett, and G.W. Danville advance in football playoffs
DailiesSports

Martinsville, Bassett, and G.W. Danville advance in football playoffs

By staff
0
7336
High school football begins this Friday

College football: Woffard is at UNC (5-5) Saturday at 12 noon. UVA (6-4) plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech (5-5) plays at Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

High school football: This Friday #3 Bassett plays at #2 Abingdon in the Region 3D second round playoffs and #5 Martinsville plays at #1 Glenvar in Region 2C. Both games start at 7 p.m.

College basketball: Houston beat the Cavaliers 67-47 Tuesday night and UNC beat Charleston 94-83. St. Francis is at Virginia Tech Thursday at 8 p.m., Coppin State is at UVA on Friday at 7 p.m. and UNC travels to Purdue to play on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Previous article‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Chris S. is sent packing
Next articleScoreboard roundup — 11/16/21
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE