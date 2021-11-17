Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Staples Center to change name to Crypto.com Arena

By staff
stevezmina1/iStock

(LOS ANGELES) — The Staples Center is getting a new name before the new year.

Arena owner AEG announced Tuesday a new 20-year partnership with Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform, Crypto.com. Beginning December 25, the Staples Center will be known as Crypto.com Arena.

The arena first opened in 1999 and has been called the Staples Center ever since. It is home to several professional sports teams including the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the WNBA’s Sparks, and the NHL’s Kings.

The name change comes just in time for the NBA’s annual Christmas showcase between the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Crypto.com says the December name change will unveil a new logo and interior signage but fans can expect to see the exterior sings to change by June 2022.

staff
