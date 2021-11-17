Warner Bros. drops new poster for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released an all-new poster for The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

It shows Keanu Reeves‘ Neo with his hair and beard at John Wick-length, and wearing a long black trench coat. His arm is extended and outstretched, as he was seen in the trailer stopping a hail of bullets.

Standing around Reeves on the poster are his co-stars: Carrie-Ann Moss, who reprises as Trinity, as well as series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. Another figure, farther in the background, appears to be Jada Pinkett Smith. The trio play, respectively, Morpheus, Bugs, and returning character Niobe.

