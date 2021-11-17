Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentWarner Bros. drops new poster for 'The Matrix Resurrections'
NewsEntertainment

Warner Bros. drops new poster for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

By staff
0
7
Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released an all-new poster for The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22. 

It shows Keanu Reeves‘ Neo with his hair and beard at John Wick-length, and wearing a long black trench coat. His arm is extended and outstretched, as he was seen in the trailer stopping a hail of bullets. 

Standing around Reeves on the poster are his co-stars: Carrie-Ann Moss, who reprises as Trinity, as well as series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. Another figure, farther in the background, appears to be Jada Pinkett Smith. The trio play, respectively, Morpheus, Bugs, and returning character Niobe.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 attack
Next articleCatholic bishops approve new guidance on Communion for pro-abortion rights politicians
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE