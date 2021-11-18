COVID-19 live updates: FDA may authorize boosters for all adults soon: Source

Teka77/iStock

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 767,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 68.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 18, 4:38 am

Disney Cruise Line to require guests ages 5 and up be vaccinated

Disney Cruise Line said it will require all passengers ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next year.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of their age will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between three days and 24 hours their sail date.

“We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, considering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts,” Disney Cruise Line said Wednesday in an updated policy on its website. “Under this guidance, we’ve reimagined your cruise experience so we all can enjoy the magic responsibly.”

The vaccine mandate will take effect Jan. 13 and will apply to sailings both in the United States and abroad.

Currently, passengers ages 12 and older as well as all crew members must be fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated guests ages 5 to 11 must take a pre-departure COVID-19 test.

Nov 17, 6:27 pm

FDA expected to authorize Pfizer, Moderna boosters for all adults soon: Source

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster doses for all adults as soon as Thursday, a government official with direct knowledge of the process told ABC News.

That would come in time for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel meeting this Friday to discuss booster recommendations regarding all adults for both manufacturers.

The CDC previously signed off on a third dose of both vaccines for certain populations, as well as a booster of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 years and older.

ABC News’ Eric Strauss

Nov 17, 2:26 pm

Moderna asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults

Moderna has now asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 booster for all adults.

Pfizer has already asked the FDA to amend its booster authorization to all adults.

The FDA could make an authorization decision by Friday. The CDC also needs to sign off. The CDC’s advisory committee will meet on Friday to discuss new booster recommendations.

Johnson & Johnson boosters are already authorized for everyone 18 and older.

ABC News’ Sony Salzman

Nov 17, 1:24 pm

2.6 million kids to be vaccinated by end of day: White House

Nearly 10% of the 28 million eligible 5- to 11-year-olds will be partially vaccinated by the end of Wednesday, White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said at a White House briefing.

The kids vaccine program has been operational for about 10 days.

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.