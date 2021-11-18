Thursday, November 18, 2021
Police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

By staff
0
16
Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred today, (Nov 18) at 12:35 a.m. on Virgil H Goode Highway, one tenth of a mile north of Doe Run Road.

A 2003 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Sloan was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

