Two men shot in deadly incident in Danville

Shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday evening, the Danville Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls for shots being fired in the Rocklawn Avenue area. Responding officers located 50-year-old Danville resident, Clarence James Martin Jr, in front of a residence in the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Mr. Martin was transported to SOVAH Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Based on evidence at the scene, the Danville Police Department immediately began a homicide investigation.

Shortly after discovering Mr. Martin on Rocklawn Avenue, a 43-year-old male, with a Ringgold address, arrived at the SOVAH Medical Center Emergency Room suffering from gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported by helicopter for further medical treatment in serious condition.

Based on the initial investigation, these two men were shot at the same location on Rocklawn Ave. The Danville Police Department does not believe this was a random act and are not looking for any further suspects at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

The crime scene is still being processed and the neighborhood canvassed throughout the evening by police personnel.

The victim’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Residents of Rocklawn Avenue community and the surrounding areas who may have surveillance cameras of any type are asked to please contact the Danville Police Department