Monday, November 22, 2021
American Music Awards 2021: The complete winners list

BTSMegan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat practically swept every category they were nominated in at the 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B.  The celebration took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The voting power of BTS’ fans — the ARMY — went unmatched after the K-pop act dominated their respective categories: artist of the year, favorite pop song and favorite pop duo or group.

Doja took home three awards: collaboration of the year for “Kiss Me More ft. SZA,” favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B album for Planet Her.

Meg also had a great night, despite pulling out of the show last minute for an undisclosed matter.  Her hotties secured her favorite trending song for “Body,” favorite female hip-hop artist and, for her debut Good News, favorite hip-hop album.

Taylor Swift, who also sat out this year’s award show, collected two trophies for favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album for evermore.

As for ﻿Olivia Rodrigo﻿, who held the most nominations of the night, she excitedly accepted the trophy for new artist of the year.

Here’s the complete list of winners from this year’s ceremony:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BTS

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS

FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Taylor Swift, evermore

FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS, “Butter”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B, “Up”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat, Planet Her

FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Marshmello

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

