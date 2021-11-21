There were two new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 reported on Friday. Both occurred in Franklin County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 169, followed by Franklin County with 110, Martinsville at 91 and Patrick County with 58.

Henry County has had 451 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 266, Martinsville at 183 and Patrick County with 136.

Henry County has had 51 new cases, 16 in Patrick County, 15 in Franklin County, and 12 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 6,902 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,284, Patrick County 2,227, and Martinsville with 2,174 total.

The district has had 17,587 total cases, 1,036 hospitalizations and 428 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 953,460 cases, 39,684 hospitalizations and 14,492 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties 45%, and Patrick County 38%.

In the U.S. there have been 47 million COVID-19 cases and 771,015 deaths. Worldwide there have been 257 million cases and 5.1 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.