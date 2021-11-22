Monday, November 22, 2021
‘Bachelorette’ stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have ended their engagement

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have ended their year-long engagement. 

Rumors of a split surfaced last week when Tayshia, who now co-hosts the series, was spotted without her engagement ring.  A rep confirmed to People on Monday that the two have parted ways.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” her representative said. No further information was provided.

Tayshia and Zac met last year during the volatile 16th season of The Bachelorette, which saw original star Clare Crawley exiting the show midway to pursue a relationship with Dale Moss.  Tayshia stepped in and completed the season, giving the final rose — and her heart — to Zac.

Both have yet to address the breakup on social media.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staff
