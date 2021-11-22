Iman Shumpert goes for ‘DWTS’ trophy, Kevin Hart in ‘Diff’rent Strokes’, and more

ABC/Christopher Willard

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert is competing in the Dancing With the Stars season 30 finale Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC with his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, and he says his popularity from the show is far different from his fame on the court.

“In basketball, it’s more so, ‘Did you guys win? That determines if I like you till the next game.’ With Dancing with the Stars, people fall in love with your story,” the 31-year-old athlete tells the NY Post. “They fall in love with you as a person, as an individual. I think Dancing With the Stars has done a tremendous job of promoting me as a father and husband, and that’s one of the most relatable things in the world. The fame is more personal in this regard.”

Shumpert, who is married to Teyana Taylor, has followed in her footsteps into the music business. He released his Substance Abuse EP in 2018, and now is planning to drop his first studio album titled, This Car Ain’t Stolen. Ironically, Teyana recently announced she is retiring from music after releasing three solo albums.

In other news, Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans will star in a live reenactment of the ’80s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes in Live in Front of a Studio Audience on December 7 on ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hart will portray Gary Coleman‘s character, Arnold Drummond, and Wayans will play his brother Willis, originally portrayed by Todd Bridges.

Finally, following the success of 50 Cent’s new BMF series and the season finale Sunday on Starz, he will also produce an eight-episode BMF documentary series. BMF tells the true story of brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory who led an infamous crime family in Detroit in the 1980s.

