Keanu Reeves covers ‘Esquire’: his favorite Keanu films, if he’d do a Marvel movie & more

Nathanial Goldberg for Esquire

Keanu Reeves is 57. That small detail in the new Esquire cover story about the Matrix and John Wick star is a critical one — and not just because it will likely make you feel old.

“Just trying to have a career,” he jokes about making 68 movies in his 35 years as an actor.

Keanu has finished work on the forthcoming fourth films in both the Matrix and John Wick franchises, and has no intention of slowing down.

When asked for his three favorites, he noted, “Okay…I say The Matrix, let’s do the trilogy– that’s one. Then let’s do The Devil’s Advocate. And then…let’s do Point Break.”

Reeves even sneaked into a theater that was screening John Wick 3. “I wanted to be with an audience…I wanted to soak it in, to see it on the big screen…” he enthused.

Reeves also said it’d be an “honor” to join the MCU, at some point — something Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been eager to make happen. “They’re doing something no one’s ever really done…the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that,” Reeves says.

Keanu’s longtime friend and Speed and The Lake House co-star Sandra Bullock is one of the stars singing his praises in the Esquire piece. The pair both unknowingly crushed on each other while making Speed, but Bullock has no regrets they stayed just friends.

“Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated…So maybe we could have survived,” Bullock admits.

She adds, “And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

