Tuesday, November 23, 2021
LeVar Burton, Don Cheadle, Dave Chappelle among this year’s Spoken Word Grammy nominees

Some Hollywood stars — and one former president — are among this year’s Grammy nominees in the Best Spoken Word Album categories. 

Reading Rainbow icon and Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran LeVar Burton was recognized for his reading of the audiobook version of Aftermath

Don Cheadle was nominated for his work on the spoken-word version of Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from the late John Lewis, about the trailblazing congressman.

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman were jointly nominated for Dave’s moving musings on the George Floyd murder, 8:46, while former president Barack Obama was highlighted for reading his own book A Promised Land

Poet J. Ivy rounded out the list for his album Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago.

