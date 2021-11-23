Mary J. Blige admits she’s uncomfortable with her sex scenes in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Starz

After 15 years of marriage, Mary J. Blige endured a bitter divorce from Kendu Issacs that was finalized in June 2018. Now, as she enjoys the single life as a singer and actress, she admits that her sex scenes in Power Book II: Ghost are difficult.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul stars in the series as crime-family queen Monét Tejada, whose husband Lorenzo is serving a prison sentence.

“My most challenging scenes period are just those love scenes. Having to kiss strange people, just — I hate it,” Blige tells Essence. “But, we’re acting…I just have to remove Mary out of it because I hate strange people that I don’t know touching me and kissing me. So I have to really ACT. Or it’s going to look like this cringes.”

Before joining the cast of Power Book II: Ghost, the second season of which debuted Sunday, Mary proved her acting talent with her Oscar-nominated role for Best Supporting Actress as Florence Jackson in 2017’s Mudbound. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Mighty River” from the film. Mary also portrayed famed singer Dinah Washington in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.

Mary knows that her Power Book II character Monét is hard, and for the new season, she hopes that viewers see her softer side.

“Just [excited for fans] to see the twists and turns. Monét has like a little human side, she’s not just all monster,” the nine-time Grammy winner says. “She actually is always ready to cheat and all that stuff is going on. She’s a little messy.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.