NBA suspends Pistons’ Stewart and Lakers’ James after on-court skirmish

Zelenenka/iStock

(NEW YORK) — The NBA has suspended-without-pay Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart after an altercation during Sunday’s game.

The NBA announced Monday that for “recklessly hitting,” James will serve his one-game suspension Tuesday when the Lakers face the New York Knicks. For his part, Stewart has been suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James “in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

The incident began with just over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter during Sunday’s game at Little Caesars Arena. James and Stewart had been vying for position during a free throw, when James struck Stewart as their arms became intertwined, ESPN reports. Blood appeared steam from above Stewart’s eye immediately after the blow. Several people, including coaches and teammates, attempted to block Stewart’s path as he attempted to run toward James. Both players were subsequently ejected from the game, with Stewart assessed two technical fouls and James a flagrant foul 2.

The Lakers and Pistons will face off again next Sunday in Los Angeles. Both Stewart and James will be eligible to play in that game.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.