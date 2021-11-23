(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Oscar Boyd Barker Jr., age 90, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Johnny Ervin Bowling, 57, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday November 19, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday November 24, 2021, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services beginning at 12 p.m.

Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Margaret Coleman, 83, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed on Friday, November 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edna Louise Compton, 93, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Doris Gravely, 84, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Deloris Harrison, 64, of Martinsville, died on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, N.C. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James “Jimmy” Hatcher, 83, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

James Jenkins, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed on Friday, November 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edward Jones, 95, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Norris Lamar Manns, 54, of Eagle Lane, Martinsville, Va., departed from this life on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Sovah Hospital of Martinsville. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Clara C. Martin, 81, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Leroy Murphy, 78, of Martinsville passed on Friday, November 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Nance, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dewey Newman, 93, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Raymond G. Ross, 109, of Bassett, Va., one of the longest living resident in the Martinsville/Henry County area, departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center, Bassett, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Lewis Rumley, 42, of Fieldale, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Matthew Ruterford, 62, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Geraldine Millner Scales, 78, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday, November 17. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Douglas Slate, 78, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Cleo “Ray” Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from, 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sloan family.

Elaine Gooding Visnic, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away peacefully at Wake Forest Baptist Health on Saturday, November 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Visnic family.

Jerry Walker, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.