Arrest made in Bassett murder

Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr., HCSO

UPDATE:

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the homicide of Lewis Javon Rumley that occurred on November 20, 2021. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rumley and Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. agreed to meet at 950 Blackberry Rd., Bassett, VA. Both subjects exited their vehicles, Austin then shot Rumley. Rumley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office on November 21, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm. Arrest warrants for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of First Degree Murder were served on him. Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

On November 20, 2021 at approximately 8:18 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot in the parking lot of 950 Blackberry Rd., Bassett, VA. At 8:23 pm, deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim lying on the ground.

The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Lewis Javon Rumley, 41, of Hardin Rd., Fieldale, VA. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia where an autopsy will be performed.

Through the course of the investigation, Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr., 20, of 177 Niblett Dr., Martinsville, VA was developed as the suspect. Warrants have been issued on Austin for first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. is currently wanted, he is described as a black male, 5’8”, 135 pounds. He is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone having information regarding this homicide or the whereabouts of Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.