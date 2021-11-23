Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Universal releases extended prologue to ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

By staff
Universal has officially released an extended preview of Jurassic Park: Dominion, which previously was shown in theaters earlier this year before IMAX screenings of Fast 9.

The studio is calling it a “prologue” to the movie, which hits theaters next summer — and much of it is quite a look back…some 65 million years ago, to be exact.

The snippet begins with a long look at a day in the life of a bunch of dinosaurs, before jumping forward to the present, when a T-Rex is being stalked by guys in a helicopter attempting to tranquilize it.

Things don’t go as planned, however, as the dino stomps his way through a packed drive-in theater, tossing cars and scattering moviegoers — except for one couple making out with each other, oblivious to the disruption. 

Jurassic Park: Dominion, featuring Chris Pratt and his Jurassic World series co-star Bryce Dallas Howard — along with original Jurassic Park stars Jeff GoldblumSam NeillLaura Dern and BD Wong — opens June 10, 2022.

