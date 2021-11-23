Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Zendaya announces her Emmy-winning HBO show ‘Euphoria’ returns January 9

By staff
HBO/Eddy Chen

On her Instagram on Tuesday, Zendaya announced that Euphoria, the show that made her the youngest Emmy winner in the lead actress category, will be back January 9. 

The preview of the second season of the HBO series shows Zendaya‘s Rue blissfully dancing by herself to a version of the standard “Call Me Irresponsible.” 

But the good times quickly come to an end, with clips of domestic abuse, a convenience store holdup, and cops bashing down somebody’s door. 

In voice-over, Rue notes, “When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is, and everyone you love could drift away.”

At the end of the trailer, Storm Reid as Rue’s younger sister Gia asks her, “Are you high?”

Rue spits something she’s been drinking back into a glass, and then sheepishly replies, “I mean…”

(VIDEO CONTAINS UNCENSORED PROFANITY)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

