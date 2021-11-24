Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment"It feels like Christmas!" Watch Andrew Garfield nerd out after getting greeting...
NewsEntertainment

“It feels like Christmas!” Watch Andrew Garfield nerd out after getting greeting from ‘Cobra Kai’ cast

By staff
0
47
Netflix

Andrew Garfield can be seen on Netflix in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s musical film Tick…Tick…Boom!, and he can also now be seen absolutely losing his mind on NetflixGeeked’s social media. And it’s all thanks to a greeting from the cast of the streaming service’s Emmy-nominated Cobra Kai

The Oscar-nominated actor has said he became “obsessed” with the Karate Kid spin-off series, telling Netflix he unfortunately “had to put that on the shelf” because of how long he’s been waiting for the forthcoming forth season. 

To get him through, Netflix set up surprise video greetings to Garfield from Cobra Kai‘s Ralph MacchioWilliam ZabkaJacob BertrandMary Mouser and Peyton List.

Via a split-screen, you can see Garfield, arms occasionally flailing, as he nerds out hard while the cast members thank him for being such a “superfan.”

Afterwards, Garfield wiped away happy tears, saying “They know I exist.” Clearly moved, he observed, “My body feels like Christmas.” 

“Forget season four,” he laughs. “That’s gonna keep me going for years.”

Fortunately, he won’t have to wait that long: Season 4 of Cobra Kai is set to be released December 31.

(Cobra Kai video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Guilty’: Jury finds all 3 men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE