Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Kim Fields goes all out for the holidays — take-out, that is

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are already in the kitchen, getting things together for the big Thanksgiving feast, but actress Kim Fields isn’t among them. 

The former Facts of Life and Living Single star has been busy promoting her upcoming VH1 movie, Adventures in Christmasing, which debuts Monday. But promo or no, she’s not letting her personal holiday tradition change this year: getting all her food from the good folks at the Honey Baked Ham company. 

“My specialty is driving to Honey Baked to get everything I need for the holidays,” Kim says by phone. “There is no shame in my game. I am woman enough to say so and I enjoy it!”

She adds with a big laugh, “That’s the thing, you know: Be thankful for other people in business!” 

Co-written by Fields, Adventures in Christmasing also stars Kel Mitchell, Jonathan Silverman and Eva Marcille. It airs at 9 p.m. Monday on VH1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

