“Our hearts are shattered”: Lacey Chabert mourns the death of her sister, Wendy

Mean Girls star and 911 veteran Lacey Chabert is mourning the loss of one of her older sisters.

In an Instagram post Tuesday showing a graduation photo of her “beautiful” sister, Wendy, Chabert captioned, “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone.”

“We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever,” Chabert expressed. “The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much.”

Wendy was 46 but no details were given about her death. Lacey is the youngest of three girls; just days ago, she posted a birthday tribute to her eldest sister, Chrissy.

Chabert’s message brought sympathy posts from Lacey’s fellow Hallmark holiday movie mainstays, including Candice Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar.

“Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you,” McKellar told the Christmas at Castle Hart star. “I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all.”

Bure posted in part, “we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend.”

