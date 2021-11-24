Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Watch holiday magic become real Thanksgiving night on ABC’s ‘The Magic Maker’

Yes, the holidays are a magical time, but one guy is about to show you that with a Thanksgiving special that incorporates some actual magic.

Magician Adam Trent, aka The Futurist, has appeared on America’s Got Talent and on his own show The Road Trick on Netflix. Now he’s using his talents to make everyday people’s dreams come true, courtesy of  The Magic Maker, airing Thursday night on ABC.

On the show, Trent will use magic to do things like have a soldier “magically” reappear to his family after serving overseas, and help a guy “walk on water” for a special marriage proposal. He also helps surprise attendees at a firefighter’s retirement party and helps a pediatrician delight and mystify his young patients.

Trent says he’ll go undercover and use his skills to “create the biggest and most emotional moments” of these folks’ lives.

