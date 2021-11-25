Arrest made in Danville robbery

Demetrius Jermaine Whitehead / DPD

At approximately 7:15 PM tonight, the Danville Police Department responded to a robbery of the Junior’s Convenience Mart at Worsham Street. A single male suspect in a mask was reported to have entered the store, motioned as if he had a handgun, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. A cooperative citizen was located and gave the name of the potential suspect. The suspect was then tracked to a residence on Clay Street in Danville around 9:15 PM. That suspect was identified as 40-year-old Demetrius Jermaine Whitehead of Danville. After being located, further investigation led to Whitehead being charged with:

Robbery in Violation of VA Code 18.2-58

Grand Larceny from a Person in Violation of VA Code 18.2-95

A good lead allowed investigators to vigorously search and locate the offender in a couple of hours, which brought this case to a conclusion, and ensured no further acts of violence from this suspect in our community. Whitehead is being held under no bond at the Danville City Jail.