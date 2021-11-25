Death of 14-year-old Florida boy ruled a homicide

iStock/tillsonburg

(FLORIDA) — The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week has been ruled a homicide by local police.

Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens was found dead Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. local time near an Interstate 95 overpass by a passerby who spotted the boy’s bike lying in the grass.

“We now know that Ryan Rogers’ death was not an accident, but a deliberate act,” the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

ABC West Palm Beach affiliate WPBF reported that an autopsy on Saturday revealed Rogers’ death was not from a bicycle accident.

Statement regarding the investigation into Ryan Rogers’ death. Please call 561-799-4445 with any tips. pic.twitter.com/I9KGjfgudo — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) November 24, 2021

Palm Beach Gardens PD, Fire Rescue Foundation and Crime Stoppers are seeking evidence and witnesses, and offering a reward of $8,000 for any information on the case.

Police are urging potential witnesses, or anyone who has a dashcam in their car and was traveling near the Central Boulevard and Interstate 95 area from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 15, to contact them.

“No amount of information is too small,” police added.

