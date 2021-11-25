Thursday, November 25, 2021
Scoreboard roundup — 11/24/21

By staff
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
 
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Charlotte 106, Orlando 99
Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115
L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116 (OT)
Brooklyn 123, Boston 104
Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104
Toronto 126, Memphis 113
Houston 118, Chicago 113
New Orleans 127, Washington 102
Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106
Minnesota 113, Miami 101
Sacramento 125, Portland 121
Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 5, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Washington 6, Montreal 3
Detroit 4, St. Louis 2
SO Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 5, Nashville 2
Colorado 5, Anaheim 2
Seattle 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2
Edmonton 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Ottawa 3

TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63
Texas 68, California Baptist 44
Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61
Houston 78, Oregon 49
BYU 81, Texas Southern 64
UConn 115, Auburn 109
Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54
Seton Hall 62, California 59
Florida 71, Ohio St. 68
Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

