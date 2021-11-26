Martinsville police make arrest in Thanksgiving shooting

Quinton Lamar Brandon / MPD

On November 25, 2021 at approximately 10:45 pm, the Martinsville Police Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Spruce St. Ext. in reference to an individual who had apparently been shot. Before officers arrived on the scene, they observed a vehicle leaving the area, possibly being driven by the victim. Officers made contact with the vehicle and identified the driver and victim, who had a gunshot wound to her arm. The victim was escorted to the hospital where she was treated and then transferred to another medical facility for further treatment. Investigators responded and processed the scene for evidence.

At approximately 11:21 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Quinton Lamar Brandon, 35 at 417 Tommy Carter Rd. Axton, VA. Brandon was brought to the Martinsville Police Department where he was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of Firearm Committing a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in Occupied Dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm in the City of Martinsville, Domestic Assault, and Strangulation. Quinton Lamar Brandon is being held at the Martinsville City Jail with no bond.

The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any other information regarding this crime, contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.