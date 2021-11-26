North Carolina mall evacuated after Black Friday shooting; 3 people shot, police say

iStock/Mirko Kuzmanovic

(NORTH CAROLINA) — A North Carolina mall was evacuated Friday afternoon after a shooting on the premises, police said.

Three people were shot at Southpoint Mall in Durham, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

Additionally, three people were injured while evacuating the mall, police said.

DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) November 26, 2021

One person is in custody, while others involved in the shooting fled the scene, according to the Durham Police Department. Those involved in the incident knew each other, police said.

The shooting occurred on one of the busiest shopping days of the year: Black Friday.

The mall is now closed for the day. There is no active threat at this time, the police department said Friday evening, though authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

