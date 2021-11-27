Saturday, November 27, 2021
3 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Nashville apartment, police say

By staff
Kali9/iStock

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Three people were killed and four injured in a shooting at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, Friday night, police said.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. local time and “claimed the lives of 3 young men,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

Four other people inside the apartment sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and were reported to be in stable condition, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, and there was no sign of forced entry, police said.

Kristin Mumford, a spokesperson for the police department, told reporters at the scene that investigators were working to determine what happened prior to the gunfire.

“We are pursuing some leads and also interviewing and talking to people,” Mumford told WKRN. “Anyone who may have left the scene or anyone who has information about what happened inside the apartment, we very much want to talk to you.”

There have been 491 gunshot victims, including homicides and injuries, in Davidson County, where Nashville sits, this year as of Nov. 20, according to police data. The previous 11-year average was 332.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staff
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

