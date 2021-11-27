(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Edward Raeford Jones, 95, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. The funeral will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rich Acres Christian Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Clara C. Martin, 81, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Imogene Preston, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Raymond G. Ross, 109, of Bassett, Va., one of the longest living residents in the Martinsville/Henry County area, departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center, Bassett, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Thomas Matthew Ruterford, 62, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Shabazz, 73, of Idlewild Dr, Fieldale, Va. departed from this life on Monday, November 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Jerry Walker, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.