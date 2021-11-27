Saturday, November 27, 2021
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

By staff
0
6546
Obituaries

(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Edward Raeford Jones, 95, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. The funeral will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rich Acres Christian Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Clara C. Martin, 81, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Imogene Preston, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Raymond G. Ross, 109, of Bassett, Va., one of the longest living residents in the Martinsville/Henry County area, departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center, Bassett, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Thomas Matthew Ruterford, 62, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Shabazz, 73, of Idlewild Dr, Fieldale, Va. departed from this life on Monday, November 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Jerry Walker, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Previous articleSmall business Saturday is today
Next articleThe Cavs and the Hokies face each other today to close out the regular season
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE