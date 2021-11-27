There have been three new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report. Two were in Henry County and one was in Franklin County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 173, followed by Franklin County with 112, Martinsville at 91 and Patrick County with 59.

Henry County has had 458 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 269, Martinsville at 186 and Patrick County with 137.

Franklin County has had 39 new cases, 17 in Henry County, 11 in Patrick County, and 10 in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Martinsville at 45, 34 in Patrick County, Henry County at 25, Franklin County 16, Pittsylvania County 16, and Danville with 14.

In total, Henry County has had 6,991 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,419, Patrick County 2,270, and Martinsville with 2,215 total.

The district has had 17,895 total cases, 1,050 hospitalizations and 435 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 963,739 cases, 39,571 hospitalizations and 14,635 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 53%, Henry and Franklin counties 45%, and Patrick County 38%.

In the U.S. there have been 48 million COVID-19 cases and 776,349 deaths. Worldwide there have been 260 million cases and 5.1 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.