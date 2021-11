College basketball: The Hokies lost to #25 Xavier Friday night 59-58. They play again at Maryland on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. The Cavs knocked off Lehigh 61-43 on Friday. UVA hosts Iowa on Monday at 7 p.m. UNC plays again at home Wednesday next week against #20 Michigan at 9:15 p.m.

College football: #24 NC State beat UNC 34-30 Friday night. UNC finishes the season with a 6-6 record. The Cavs finish the regular season at home against Virginia Tech today at 3:45 p.m.