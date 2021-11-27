Small business Saturday is today

Saturday, Nov. 27

Country breakfast buffet from 6-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department for $8.

Small business Saturday event with free $10 vouchers from the MHC Visitor Center to be used at participating local restaurants.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Free community meal 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas Tree Lighting, 4–6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Admission Free. Piedmont Arts will kick off the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Art Garden Christmas tree. Enjoy holiday music by the First Baptist Church and Chatham Heights Baptist Church choirs, Christmas cookies and hot cocoa, and a visit from Santa. Just like the sculptures in the Art Garden, the Christmas tree will be a work of art. Created by Ian Hogg using more than 3,000 lights, the tree will be lit at sunset on December 2 and brighten the Art Garden through New Year’s Day. Lighting of the Christmas Tree will be one at sunset.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Celebrate the holidays with Piedmont Arts as the museum presents Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular—the most highly anticipated event of the holiday season—on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Martinsville High School Auditorium. The concert will be a matinee performance beginning at 3 pm. In the spirit of the holidays, Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby during the symphony’s performance. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $5 for students in grades K–12. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Dec. 10

Henry County Parks and Recreation has made special arrangements with Santa Claus and his Elves for area children to receive a personalized letter from Santa’s Workshop. Anyone wishing for their child, relative or friend to receive one of these personalized letters should contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at (276) 634-4640 to obtain a form. The registration deadline is December 10th.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Art at Happy Hour, 5–7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Carl Chiarenza on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by January 5 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.