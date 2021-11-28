(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Martha Beheler, 71, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 26,2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Roxie Ann Mills Belcher, 82, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Belcher family.

Ollie Minter Eanes, age 103, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Services will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will follow this at 11 a.m. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Roselawn Burial Park.

Nadine Dolores Franklin, of Stanleytown, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Franklin family.

Lonnie Hoyt Frazier Sr., of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Frazier family.

Patricia “Nanny Ann” Donovant Goad, 74, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Goad family.

William Hairston, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lisa Knowles, 55, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lowell Thomas Lemons, 67, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his residence. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Robin Morrison, 57, of Askin St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Louise Noel, 94, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. A public viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Perry- Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Mary D. Perry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following at Collins Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Perry- Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

Lorenzo Parson, 68, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Alberta Pen, 72, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 26,2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Karen Riggs, 59, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.