Rachel Brosnahan wants to “change the business” in season 4 teaser for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser to the fourth season of its Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which debuts on February 18.

The snippet shows a determined Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel after a season-three capper that saw the stand-up comic getting the boot as the opening act of singer Shy Baldwin’s tour, after joking about his sexuality.

Unfazed, Maisel’s looking for a comeback as she plots with her manager, Susie, played by fellow Emmy-winner Alex Borstein.

“No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want. That’s what Lenny would do,” says Midge.

“That’s different, he’s Lenny Bruce!” Susie replies, referring to the legendary comic played by Luke Kirby in the show.

“Then make me Lenny Bruce, make me a headliner,” Midge says. “You’re my manager — manage me!”

Susie replies, “That’s not how the business works,” to which Midge counters, “Then let’s change the business.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.