Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentHalle Berry inks multi-film deal with Netflix
NewsEntertainment

Halle Berry inks multi-film deal with Netflix

By staff
0
16
JOHN BAER/NETFLIX © 2021

Following the streaming release of her directorial debut, Bruised, on Netflix, Halle Berry has inked a multi-film deal with the service, serving as both producer and star, according Variety.

Bruised, in which Berry plays an MMA fighter who reclaims her power both in the ring and in her life, was rated as the streamer’s top film in the United States this week, according to Netflix.

Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals, neither of which is part of the new deal, including the sci-fi project The Mothership, which she’ll executive-produce and star in, and Our Man from Jersey, opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCOVID-19 live updates: CDC working to modify international travel testing guidelines
Next articleSupreme Court hears historic case on fate of abortion rights
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE