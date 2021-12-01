Trevor Noah to return as the host of the 2022 Grammy Awards

Gaye Ann Bruno

A familiar face will host next year’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah will return in the role and induct a new class of Grammy winners on January 31.

This year’s award show will be held at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena — formerly the Staples Center — in Los Angeles, California.

Trevor last held down the fort for the pandemic-delayed 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14. This continues a streak LL Cool J started in 2012, where hosts enjoyed a two-year run in the role. James Corden hosted both the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, followed by Alicia Keys‘ back-to-back stints in 2019 and 2020.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement, “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.” He also called Trevor an “amazing” host and said he garnered “praise from the music community, music fans and critics” during 2021’s socially-distanced ceremony.

Although the host will remain the same, things will run a little differently for next year’s nominees. Last week, the Recording Academy announced some changes in the so-called Big Four categories. For first time in Grammy history, there are 10 nominees up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Artist Jon Batiste heads into the ceremony with a leading 11 nominations. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are also top nominees, with eight nods each.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air January 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

