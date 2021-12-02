Airbnb letting you stay in the ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays

Airbnb/Sarah Crowley

Just in time for Christmas, Airbnb is offering the perfect getaway for the holidays: the very Chicago home seen in the movie Home Alone.

This time, just don’t forget to take the kids — all of them.

While the interiors of the McCallister home that Macaulay Culkin‘s Kevin McCallister vowed to protect were shot on a set, the exterior looks as it did in the 1990 hit.

“During the stay, guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season, booby traps galore, all the ’90s junk food their hearts desire (including Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese), a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula, and more!” a press release teases.

The release clarifies that you’ll be setting the booby traps, not tripping them. Oh, and lodgers can also enjoy “Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.”

You won’t even have to break the piggy bank to book it: Stays start at $25.

What’s more, Kevin’s big brother Buzz himself, actor Devin Ratray, will welcome you there. “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz says in the release in character, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home — my pizza, even — with you this holiday season.”

He adds in Airbnb’s announcement, “Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Bookings for an overnight stay on December 12 will open on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. ET at airbnb/homealone.

The offering is timed to the recent release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, which will screen the night of your stay.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

