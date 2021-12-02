Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul expecting second child with wife Lauren: “We love you so much already”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

There’s nothing bad about this — Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul and wife Lauren are expecting baby number two, and they couldn’t be more excited.

Lauren shared the joyful news to Instagram on Wednesday. Alongside an adorable photo of the couple’s three-year-old daughter Story Annabelle rubbing her baby bump, she wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already.”

The due date or sex of the child was not mentioned.

Aaron, 42, and his actress wife Lauren, 34, married in 2013 and previously opened up about their desires to expand their family.

“I can’t wait to have another baby, and I’m so excited to see what 40 has to offer,” the Westworld actor told Haute Living last year. “I’m just excited to be around, to be alive. I’m just happy to be here. Life is good.”

Aaron also enthused about being a parent and admitted that “fatherhood has definitely changed me.”

“Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have,” he said. “I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don’t want to miss any of it.”

