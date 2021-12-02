Thursday, December 2, 2021
Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’ stars taking part in IMAX Fan Event

By staff
20th Century Studios

Steven Spielberg, and the cast of his remake of West Side Story, including Ansel ElgortAriana DeBoseDavid Alvarez and Mike Faist, will be on hand for a special IMAX Live Fan Event on Monday, December 6.

Ten IMAX locations in the U.S. and Canada will screen the special Q&A with the filmmaker and his cast, as well as showing the film. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET.

West Side Story opens nationwide on December 10, 2021, from  20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Here is a list of participating theaters: 

Boston
Theater: AMC Boston Common 19

Chicago
AMC Oakbrook Center 12 (Oak Brook, IL)
Century 20 Daly City and XD
Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX

Los Angeles
AMC Century City 15 IMAX

New York
AMC Empire 25 IMAX

New Jersey
AMC Garden State 16

San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16 IMAX

Seattle
Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX

Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (Oakville)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staffhttps://whee.net
