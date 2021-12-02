Wendy Williams says she’s “doing fabulous” while leaving Miami wellness center

Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Wendy Williams appears to be doing well amid her on-going health issues.

In a video clip published by The Shade Room on Wednesday, the talk show host is barefoot and wearing a red Versace robe as she exits a Miami wellness facility and makes her way to a black SUV with the help of her driver.

Although Williams, 57, stays mum about the status of The Wendy Williams Show and if it’s cancelled, she does say “thank you,” when the paparazzi says “everyone does hope you feel better.”

When asked about her recovery, she responds in third person stating, “Wendy is doing fabulous” and adds that fans can look forward to “lots more Wendy stuff.”

As previously reported, Williams has been absent from her show since it was originally expected to return on September 20 for the start of its 13th season. Her return was delayed due to ongoing health issues, which included testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Since then, numerous guest hosts have filled in for her, including Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport and Jerry Springer.

Williams previously addressed her absence from the show in a statement shared on November 8.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” the statement reads. “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

She continues, “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

