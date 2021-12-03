Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment"Hello, Sidney..." Paramount releases new promo pics starring the 'Scream' series' original...
NewsEntertainment

“Hello, Sidney…” Paramount releases new promo pics starring the ‘Scream’ series’ original survivors

By staff
0
7
Paramount Pictures

Neve CampbellDavid Arquette, and Courteney Cox are featured in a trio of new posters for the upcoming fifth film in the Scream series.

The faces of Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Arquette’s Dewey Riley, and Cox’s Gale Weathers are shown posing with the creepy mask of the Ghostface killer they’ve all managed to survive through multiple films. Below them is the movie’s tagline, “It’s Always Someone You Know.” 

As previously reported, the anticipated new film also stars some new blood: The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, 13 Reason Why‘s Dylan MinnetteMikey Madison from Once Upon a Time…In HollywoodYes Day‘s Jenna Ortega, and In The Heights‘ Melissa Barrera.

Scream debuts January 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scream (@screammovies)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAmy Coney Barrett raises adoption in abortion case hearing that poses challenge to Roe v. Wade
Next articleHalle Berry praises H.E.R.; ‘Harlem’ debuts starring Megan Good; and more
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE