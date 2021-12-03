Friday, December 3, 2021
Jon Stewart joins ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ”The Facts of Life”

Former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has joined Jennifer AnistonGabrielle UnionKathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman in the cast for the Facts of Life segment of NBC’s third Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, set to air December 7.

Stewart will be playing a “surprise role” in the show, per ABC. The Facts of Life re-enactment will be paired with a staging of its parent show, Diff’rent Strokes. That episode will feature Kevin HartJohn Lithgow and Damon WayansThe Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd will appear in both episodes as Mrs. Garrett, the role played by Charlotte Rae on both shows.

For Stewart, who currently hosts and executive produces The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV, it will be taking on his first on-camera acting role that’s not a version of himself since 2002’s Death to Smoochy

