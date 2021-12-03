Friday, December 3, 2021
Saddle up with the action-packed new trailer to ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series ‘1883’

Paramount+

“The Road West Was Paved with Blood,” reads a title card in the new trailer of Yellowstone‘s prequel series 1883 — and there’s plenty of the red stuff to go around.

As previously reported, real-life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in the Paramount+ series, playing James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family. 

The series, which also stars Sam ElliotBilly Bob Thornton and newcomer Isabel May, centers on this country’s often brutal westward expansion, following the Dutton clan “as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America…Montana.”

This way is a free country,” Elliot’s Civil War vet Shea Brennan tells a settler, pointing to the east.

That way is No Man’s Land, and that’s where we’re headed,” he adds, gesturing to the then-untamed, and unclaimed, West. 

The trailer is as brutal as the journey: As one might expect of the Western genre, there’s more gunplay than you can shake a six-shooter at, from beginning to end.

1883 premieres December 19 on Paramount+.

(VIDEO CONTAINS UNCENSORED PROFANITY)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

