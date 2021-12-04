Hokies fall to Wake Forest 80-61

Boys Basketball: Northside 56, Martinsville 48. The Bulldogs play at Dan River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m. Westover Christian 59, Carlisle 56. Carlisle doesn’t play again until Dec. 14 at home against New Covenant at 6:30 p.m. Magna Vista beat Chatham 62-53 on Thursday. The Warriors play Chatham again on Monday at 7 p.m. in Chatham.

Girls Basketball: Patrick County 51, North Stokes 41. The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Christiansburg 42, Bassett 35. The Lady Bengals play at Staunton River on Monday at 7 p.m.

College Basketball: College Basketball: The Hokies fall to 6-3 on the season after losing to Wake Forest Saturday afternoon 80-61. Tech hosts Cornell on Wednesday at 9 p.m. UVA is 7-3 on the season after a 57-56 win over Pitt Friday night. The Cavs play again on Tuesday at James Madison at 6:30 p.m. UNC plays at Georgia Tech on Sunday at 3 p.m. UVA hosts Pittsburgh on Friday at 8 p.m.