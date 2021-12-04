Saturday, December 4, 2021
HomeDailiesHokies fall to Wake Forest 80-61
DailiesSports

Hokies fall to Wake Forest 80-61

By staff
0
8572
Hokies take on Wake Forest today

Boys Basketball: Northside 56, Martinsville 48. The Bulldogs play at Dan River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m. Westover Christian 59, Carlisle 56. Carlisle doesn’t play again until Dec. 14 at home against New Covenant at 6:30 p.m. Magna Vista beat Chatham 62-53 on Thursday. The Warriors play Chatham again on Monday at 7 p.m. in Chatham.

Girls Basketball: Patrick County 51, North Stokes 41. The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Christiansburg 42, Bassett 35. The Lady Bengals play at Staunton River on Monday at 7 p.m.

College Basketball: College Basketball: The Hokies fall to 6-3 on the season after losing to Wake Forest Saturday afternoon 80-61. Tech hosts Cornell on Wednesday at 9 p.m. UVA is 7-3 on the season after a 57-56 win over Pitt Friday night. The Cavs play again on Tuesday at James Madison at 6:30 p.m. UNC plays at Georgia Tech on Sunday at 3 p.m. UVA hosts Pittsburgh on Friday at 8 p.m. 

Previous articleFlorida Tech student fatally shot in armed confrontation with officers, police say
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE